Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $83.03 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 180,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $83,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 28,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.86 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average is $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

