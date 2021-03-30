Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $84.45 Million Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,149 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of NovoCure worth $84,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,497,000 after purchasing an additional 136,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NovoCure by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,487,000 after buying an additional 54,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 1,432.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,110,000 after buying an additional 546,766 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,655,000 after buying an additional 102,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $124.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.26. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $194.75. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.24 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

