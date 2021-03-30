Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $84.87 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,253 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Kellogg worth $84,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after acquiring an additional 240,068 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $20,971,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE K opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

