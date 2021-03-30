Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $88.76 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,382,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,055 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of ViacomCBS worth $88,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 15.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 165,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIAC. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.48.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

