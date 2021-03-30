Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $90.20 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,843 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of Loews worth $90,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Loews by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,853,000 after acquiring an additional 351,736 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,876,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 36.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,847,000 after purchasing an additional 446,751 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Loews by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Loews by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 464,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,135,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,612 shares of company stock valued at $757,274. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

