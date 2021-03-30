Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $90.65 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,294 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Datadog worth $90,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Datadog by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,567.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $327,040.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $48,197,992.00. Insiders sold 1,667,225 shares of company stock valued at $168,220,458 over the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

