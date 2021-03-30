Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $92.33 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,591 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Black Knight worth $92,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Black Knight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Black Knight during the third quarter worth $3,536,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average is $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

