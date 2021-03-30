Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $92.33 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,591 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Black Knight worth $92,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Black Knight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Black Knight during the third quarter worth $3,536,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average is $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.
Black Knight Profile
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.
