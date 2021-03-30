Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $93.74 Million Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,237,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,666 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $93,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,587,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 452,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,416,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

