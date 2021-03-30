Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $94.99 Million Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,885,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 76,568 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 9.12% of Arcos Dorados worth $94,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 8.0% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

ARCO stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

