Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,155 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Coupa Software worth $95,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $16,502,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,114,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,657 shares of company stock valued at $55,474,214. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.48.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $242.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

