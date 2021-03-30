Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822,067 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Devon Energy worth $85,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 125,903 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 253.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Devon Energy by 29.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $1,892,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.