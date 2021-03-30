Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,339 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of ONEOK worth $86,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8,739.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

OKE opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

