Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,354 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Omnicom Group worth $80,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,876,000 after buying an additional 545,927 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $77.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

