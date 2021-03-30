Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 175,453 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,453 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $78,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALNY opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The firm had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

