Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 67,741 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,741 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Generac worth $80,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GNRC shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.33.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $303.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.22 and a 52 week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.