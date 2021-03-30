Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.17% of Assurant worth $93,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Assurant by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $144.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.62.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.