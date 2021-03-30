Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 114,940 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,940 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of Avery Dennison worth $90,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after buying an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $182.49 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $186.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

