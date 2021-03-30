Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,398,695 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,734,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,398,695 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of The Williams Companies worth $94,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 190,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

WMB stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

