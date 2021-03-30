Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Ulta Beauty worth $80,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $306.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.29 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

