Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,851 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $79,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $59,740.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,607.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.94.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

