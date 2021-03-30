Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.1% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 551,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 146,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 548,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Maryland. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Maryland income taxes.

