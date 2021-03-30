Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.83% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NXN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. 1,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

