NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Raised by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $63,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $514.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,291. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $238.39 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $319.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $542.75 and a 200 day moving average of $533.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.