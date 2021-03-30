NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 301,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $157,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 33,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $512.42. The stock had a trading volume of 220,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,291. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $238.39 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $317.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

