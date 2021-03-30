NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Boosted by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 832.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $12.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,680.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,617.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,276.07. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,294.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4,832.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $64.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,023.60.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

