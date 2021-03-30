nYFI (N0031) Market Capitalization Achieves $371,483.81

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. nYFI has a market capitalization of $371,483.81 and $30,207.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, nYFI has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One nYFI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00057728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00215666 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.31 or 0.00891264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00076445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00029645 BTC.

nYFI Token Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

nYFI Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

