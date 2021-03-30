Oak Grove Capital LLC Acquires 4,793 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 2.3% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $567.49. 31,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,809. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $213.29 and a 12 month high of $603.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

