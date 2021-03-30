Oak Grove Capital LLC Acquires 8,073 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.7% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $300.28. The company had a trading volume of 103,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $323.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.07 and a 200-day moving average of $274.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.00 and a 12 month high of $305.55.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.69.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.