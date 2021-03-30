Oak Grove Capital LLC Acquires 910 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.6% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,766,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,827,000 after purchasing an additional 59,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $217.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,606. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $219.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.25. The firm has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

