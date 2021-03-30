Oak Grove Capital LLC Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises 2.3% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.13. 12,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.78 and a 200 day moving average of $184.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

