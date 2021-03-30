Oak Grove Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 145.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.1% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Danaher by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 562.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,637,000 after purchasing an additional 847,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.77. 33,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,367. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The stock has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

