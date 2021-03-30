Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.5% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $4.75 on Tuesday, reaching $453.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $178.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $463.70 and a 200-day moving average of $469.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.40 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

