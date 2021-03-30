Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $9.18 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 3.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after purchasing an additional 139,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,145 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,069 shares of company stock worth $6,131,073 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

COST traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.52. 79,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $280.90 and a one year high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

