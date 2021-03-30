Oak Grove Capital LLC Invests $2.58 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165.4% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.77. 24,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,704. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.05 and a 200 day moving average of $189.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.82 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.