Oak Grove Capital LLC Invests $3.03 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 344,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ford Motor by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ford Motor by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959,199 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ford Motor by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,693 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 968,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,943,867. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

