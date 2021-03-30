Oak Grove Capital LLC Makes New $3.93 Million Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000. ANSYS accounts for 1.3% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $8.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.68. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.