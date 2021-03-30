Oak Grove Capital LLC Raises Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 465.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for 2.2% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $6,937,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Datadog by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,313,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

DDOG traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $76.00. 95,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,071. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2,523.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $48,197,992.00. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,667,225 shares of company stock valued at $168,220,458. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

There is no company description available for Datadog Inc

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.