Oak Grove Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,996 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 2.7% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 56,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 624,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 264,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 948.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 137,251 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 254,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,746,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

