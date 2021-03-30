Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 51,550 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 51,550 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises approximately 1.1% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Xilinx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $119.51. 24,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,535. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

