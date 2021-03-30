Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 525 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.33.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $12.28 on Tuesday, hitting $623.57. 853,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,573,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,209.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $707.16 and a 200 day moving average of $610.70. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,692,726.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,163 shares of company stock valued at $56,314,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.