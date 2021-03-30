Oak Grove Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.17.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $21.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,424.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,928. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.04 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,645.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,509.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,770.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

