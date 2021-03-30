Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) PT Raised to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

OMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

OMP traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $20.58. 2,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,090. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.18 million, a P/E ratio of 294.04 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. Analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

