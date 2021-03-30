Oasis Network Market Cap Tops $281.35 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $281.35 million and approximately $27.76 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00142454 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars.

