OAX Price Reaches $0.54 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. OAX has a market cap of $40.49 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OAX has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 6,185% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.12 or 0.00618029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00026663 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

