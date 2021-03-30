ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Update

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ObsEva by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,431,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in ObsEva by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 131,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in ObsEva by 1,213.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 138,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

OBSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ObsEva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

