Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58, Yahoo Finance reports. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 253.61% and a negative net margin of 406.63%.
OBELF opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $121.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.42.
About Obsidian Energy
