Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58, Yahoo Finance reports. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 253.61% and a negative net margin of 406.63%.

OBELF opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $121.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.42.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

