Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

OBE stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.89. 103,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.27. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

