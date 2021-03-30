OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.75

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

OERLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut OC Oerlikon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

