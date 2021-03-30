Ocean Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $44.33 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $642.18 million and approximately $44.33 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00002549 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00021973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,783.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.97 or 0.00644114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027275 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.