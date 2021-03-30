OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.11

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.11 and traded as low as C$1.84. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 474,824 shares trading hands.

OGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.83.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.